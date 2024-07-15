Kids stage protests in a Nairobi estate and chant ‘Ruto Must Go’ even as the President accuses Ford Foundation of funding protests to destabilize his Government (VIDEO).

Monday, July 15, 2024 - A group of kids was filmed marching in one of the city estates chanting anti-Ruto slogans while holding twigs.
They chanted ‘Ruto Must
Go’ in unison as they marched around the estate.
“Tumechoka. Ruto Must
Go,” the kids lamented.
This comes even as the
President accuses the Ford Foundation, an American
private foundation, of sponsoring violence during the anti-government protests.
Speaking in Nakuru on Monday, Ruto claimed
that the Foundation hired goons to cause mayhem during the protests which led
to the destruction of property and looting of businesses.
"Nataka niulize watu wa Ford Foundation
watuambie hio pesa wanatoa, wanatoa ifanye fujo ndio wapate faida gani?"
he posed.
"We are going to call them out and we
are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if
they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out
and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave."
Ruto said his government will not spare anyone bankrolling young Kenyans to cause mayhem in the streets during peaceful protests.
