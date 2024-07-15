Kids stage protests in a Nairobi estate and chant ‘Ruto Must Go’ even as the President accuses Ford Foundation of funding protests to destabilize his Government (VIDEO).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - A group of kids was filmed marching in one of the city estates chanting anti-Ruto slogans while holding twigs.

They chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ in unison as they marched around the estate.

“Tumechoka. Ruto Must Go,” the kids lamented.

This comes even as the President accuses the Ford Foundation, an American private foundation, of sponsoring violence during the anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nakuru on Monday, Ruto claimed that the Foundation hired goons to cause mayhem during the protests which led to the destruction of property and looting of businesses.

"Nataka niulize watu wa Ford Foundation watuambie hio pesa wanatoa, wanatoa ifanye fujo ndio wapate faida gani?" he posed.

"We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave."

Ruto said his government will not spare anyone bankrolling young Kenyans to cause mayhem in the streets during peaceful protests.

Even little kids are tired of Ruto. They are saying Ruto must go. pic.twitter.com/jrLF94otAB — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) July 15, 2024

