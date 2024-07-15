Piga Wao Risasi: Shame as Kiambu Woman Rep, ANN WAMURATHA, supports police brutality meted out on Gen Zs during protests (VIDEO).

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Kiambu Woman Rep, Ann Wamuratha, has caused an uproar on social media after supporting brutality meted out on Gen Zs by rogue police officers during protests.
Speaking to the media, the loud mouth Woman
Rep, who supported the punitive finance bill, said police are justified to use
live bullets when maintaining law and order.
She alleged that the Gen Z protesters who have
been flooding the streets to fight for better governance throw stones at the
police officers, forcing them to use force.
“Police are in the line of duty and they are
justified to use live bullets when protesters confront them with stones. I
stand with the police,” she said.
Wamuratha's remarks come after human rights
bodies and the church condemned police
brutality and called on President William Ruto and his government to listen to
the people’s concerns.
Watch the video.
Kiambu County Women Rep Ann Wamuratha for you.. these are the mps Y'all elected ffspic.twitter.com/3je1i8ETHF— Andy (@AndyKe_) July 15, 2024
