Stop yapping, RUTO can only be removed from power through the ballot in 2027 – CS MOSES KURIA tells Gen Z





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has urged young Kenyans demonstrating and calling for the resignation of President William Ruto to hold their horses and wait for the 2027 Presidential election.

During an interview with JFK Live on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Kuria said Ruto can only leave office through another election.

The outspoken CS affirmed that the only way is the democratic way, for Gen Zs to use their numbers and voice in the ballot.

"People are saying Ruto must go but Ruto didn’t come, he was elected and another election is coming.

"The only way for Ruto to go is through the vote," he said.

Kuria said there is no need for the country to be plunged into coups and violence, like some other African countries, saying it is not a joke but rather a lunatic expression.

Kuria went on to say the only way to send him home was by exercising the democratic will of the people.

"Guys, look at the other side, it might appear romantic and good content but it is not a joke," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST