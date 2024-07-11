Gen Z declare Tuesday, July 16th a public holiday and urge Kenyans to stay at home – LOOK!

Friday, July 11, 2024 - The Kenyan youth has declared July 16, 2024, a public holiday to honor young Kenyans recently killed by police.
During the anti-government demonstrations, Kenyan police
used excessive force, resulting in 42 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Police also abducted innocent Kenyans, with 18 individuals
currently reported missing.
To celebrate the
fallen heroes, Gen Z, in a social media post, said they will hold the Mother of all
demonstrations on Tuesday, July 16th to commemorate the heroes who paid the
ultimate price.
Gen Z also asked
Kenyans to come out in large numbers in Nairobi with flags to celebrate the
third liberation heroes who have died.
The announcement comes as President William Ruto maintains
he will not resign, despite calls for him to do so due to poor governance and
corruption.
Ruto said those
yapping and telling him to resign should wait for the 2027 election to remove
him through the ballot.
