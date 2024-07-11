I will not join RAILA ODINGA in sanitizing RUTO and his thieves – KALONZO MUSYOKA declares as he tells the President to go home!!

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he will not join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in sanitizing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.
On Wednesday, Kalonzo disagreed with former Prime Minister
Raila Odinga, who on Tuesday called for Kenyans to sit down with President
William Ruto and engage in dialogue.
Kalonzo stated that Kenyans do not want dialogue and instead
called for Ruto to dissolve the cabinet and resign.
The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said he agrees
with Gen Z's call for Ruto to resign due to poor governance and widespread
corruption in his administration.
"In terms of the Gen Z revolution, it appears that Ruto lacks an understanding of public sentiment.
" Generation Z does not wish to engage in dialogue.
"They want action, and Wiper agrees.
"I'll tell Raila Odinga the same when we meet as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.
"We cannot be seen to be sanitizing this Ruto
regime," Kalonzo said.
