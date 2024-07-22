MUTAHI NGUNYI urges President RUTO to use his sword on Gen Z protestors – Don’t allow the country to burn!!





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President William Ruto to use the sword he was given by Kenyans when he won the 2022 presidential election to silence the Gen Z protesters who are threatening to divide and destabilize the country.

For the past month, Gen Zs have been demonstrating across the country, resulting in over 50 deaths and the destruction of properties worth billions of shillings.

President William Ruto, the main protagonist in the demos, has conceded to some of the Gen Z demands, including withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024, firing his cabinet secretaries, and inviting them to dialogue.

However, Gen Zs have vowed to continue with their protests until Ruto resigns and a new government is formed.

Speaking about Gen Z's unusual demands, Mutahi urged Ruto to use his sword and decimate people he termed as nihilists and Goon Z.

“Dear Ruto: Did we take the OATH OF OFFICE together? NO.

"Who was given the SWORD and the CONSTITUTION? You.

"WHY do Kenyans want to RUN the country for you? ZERO.

"Whatever you DO, GenZ will be UNHAPPY. Fact.

"Try to DONATE your KIDNEYS. Zero. Have you LISTENED? Yes.

"SAVE country bro,” Mutahi wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST