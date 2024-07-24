Stop blaming RUTO for your unemployment – Kirinyaga MP NJERI MAINA tells Gen Zs as he defends Kenya Kwanza govt

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has told the Kenyan Gen Zs to stop blaming President William Ruto for the woes facing the country.
Speaking during an interview,
Njeri sought to clarify the root causes of youth unemployment and system
inefficiencies, which has forced the Gen Zs to revolt against Ruto’s
government, distancing the current government from blame.
"I don’t understand the frustration
of the young people because, factually speaking, the high rate of unemployment
and system failure we are experiencing is not the making of the Kenya Kwanza
government," Maina stated.
"We have had successive
governments, and if you look at how we have been doing things, the young people
are telling us that the system is no longer working, but the system is not
working anymore because, quote and quote, it has been created that way by the
Kenyan government."
Njeri emphasized the need for a
candid national dialogue, urging all stakeholders to acknowledge the historical
context of Kenya's systemic issues.
