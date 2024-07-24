Stop blaming RUTO for your unemployment – Kirinyaga MP NJERI MAINA tells Gen Zs as he defends Kenya Kwanza govt





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has told the Kenyan Gen Zs to stop blaming President William Ruto for the woes facing the country.

Speaking during an interview, Njeri sought to clarify the root causes of youth unemployment and system inefficiencies, which has forced the Gen Zs to revolt against Ruto’s government, distancing the current government from blame.

"I don’t understand the frustration of the young people because, factually speaking, the high rate of unemployment and system failure we are experiencing is not the making of the Kenya Kwanza government," Maina stated.

"We have had successive governments, and if you look at how we have been doing things, the young people are telling us that the system is no longer working, but the system is not working anymore because, quote and quote, it has been created that way by the Kenyan government."

Njeri emphasized the need for a candid national dialogue, urging all stakeholders to acknowledge the historical context of Kenya's systemic issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST