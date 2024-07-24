RUTO ‘sponsors’ UDA candidate to challenge RAILA for the AU chairmanship after BABA refused to join his govt – Look! It was a long con





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for African Union Chairmanship has taken another twist.

This is after President William Ruto allegedly sponsored a former UDA presidential candidate to challenge Baba for the AU chairmanship.

Dr. Jephnei Orina Nyakwama has thrown his hat into the ring for the AU chairmanship position, igniting a competition.

The former UDA presidential aspirant announced his candidacy on Monday, aiming to challenge Raila, who is allegedly being backed by Ruto’s government.

Orina expressed his motivation behind this bold move, criticizing the current candidates for not representing the continent's youth.

"They don't represent the aspirations of the populace, which is primarily youth. Africa's median age is 19.7 years," Orina stated.

Despite his enthusiasm, Orina faces an uphill battle against heavyweights like Raila, who has recently fallen out with Ruto after he refused to join his Government of National Unity.

The race for the AU's top job often turns into a tug-of-war among member countries, each pushing their preferred candidates.

With the AU set to elect its new leaders in early 2025 and the registration deadline looming on August 6, the competition is intensifying.

