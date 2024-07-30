Stay away from me and don’t smile with me in public or say hi - Beauty Queen ANNA BANNER sends out warning to gossips







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Former beauty queen Anna Banner has issued a stern warning to individuals she refers to as gossips.

In a bold message posted on her social media, Anna made it clear that she wants nothing to do with those who engage in spreading rumors about her.

"GOSSIPS... STAY AWAY FROM ME! YOU KNOW YOURSELVES. DON’T SMILE WITH ME IN PUBLIC OR SAY HI... I’LL IGNORE THE LIVING DAYLIGHT OUT OF YOU," Banner wrote, accompanied by a kiss emoji.

The post has garnered significant attention, with many speculating about the events that led to this public declaration.