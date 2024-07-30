Actress ANGELINA JOLIE reveals she once hired a hitman to plan her murder at 22 as she battled suicidal thoughts in the past







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Angelina Jolie has revealed that she once hired a hitman to kill her as she battled suicidal thoughts in the past.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, explained that she had struggled with her mental health when she was in her early twenties, and at the age of 22 she made the plan.

In a candid interview, Jolie revealed that she had been in such a dark place with her mental health that she had wanted to end her life.

However, she did not want her family and friends to feel as though they had let her down or not been there for her.

She explained that she had made the decision to hire someone to kill her and this would look like she had died in a robbery rather than because she had wanted to.

Jolie initially revealed the shocking plan she had made to IMDB, saying: "This is going to sound insane but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me."

Jolie later opened up further about it in a 2003 interview with The Face magazine.

She said: "They're not that hard to find in New York. As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they're young. I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn't give enough or do enough if I'd taken my own life.

"So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life like in a 'robbery' then it would be murder and it wouldn't be that anyone would feel they'd let me down."

Jolie even revealed that she had a plan to conceal what had actually happened, in which she would 'take out cash over a certain amount of time, so there wasn't a big chunk in my bank account'.

The Tomb Raider star even said that the man she had hired gave her the chance to think over her decision before going through with it.

She said: "He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months.

"Something changed in my life and I figured I'd stick it out."