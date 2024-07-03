See how this police officer was assaulted by hired goons who infiltrated the GEN Z protests on Tuesday (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A video has emerged of a National Police Service officer on the receiving end from goons who infiltrated the Gen Z protests in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The police officer, who had a gun, was surrounded by the hired goons who proceeded to assault him for allegedly tear-gassing peaceful demonstrators in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD)

The poor officer was rescued by concerned members of the public who prevailed upon the goons from ‘finishing him up’

Here is the video

