Stand with your children on how the society is presently affecting their future - Rapper VECTOR tells parents amid calls for protest over rising cost of living







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Rapper Vector has penned down a post to parents amid calls for protests in his country over the rising cost of living.

In an Instagram post he shared, Vector stated that parents should stand with their children on how society is presently affecting their future.

He also stated that things are too hard for everyone to be simply comfortable when all the elders responsible are beyond comfortable.

He wrote;

"My words are to the parents, there is understanding that many of you may be afraid and it’s not your fault that your children are struggling with how the society is being run however, there are young people taking their own lives because they can’t make sense about their personal honest everyday living reality.

I say all that to say, maybe you should stand with your children on how the present way of society is affecting their own future; the same future you somehow wish and pray is bright for them.

The way of life we seek is not unreasonable… Things are too hard for every one to be simply comfortable when all the elders responsible are beyond comfortable.

Some of us never sold our souls and nobody will stop the spirit of God."