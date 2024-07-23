Rapper TEKASHI 6IX9INE's Lamborghini and Bentley sold off after being seized by federal agents







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Two of Tekashi 6ix9ine's luxury cars were sold to the highest bidders at a government auction after being seized by the IRS from his Florida estate. The auction concluded on Tuesday with significant sums garnered for both vehicles.

The rapper's 2019 Lamborghini Urus fetched an impressive $175,043, while his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed was sold for $85,500. These vehicles were among the assets seized by IRS agents in April when they raided 6ix9ine's Lake Worth home.

Both luxury cars are known for their distinctive rainbow paint-splatter custom wraps and were registered to Tekashi's brother, Oscar Osiris Hernandez, leaving no doubt about their ownership.

The Bentley, which had 38,803 miles on it, featured shattered front windows, a red leather interior, and red rims. The new owner might opt for an exterior change, but the car’s unique features will likely remain a highlight.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Urus, with 49,294 miles on the odometer, boasted a black leather interior equipped with TV screens in the back of the headrests.

The total amount raised from the sale of the cars was $260,543, which will be directed towards settling Tekashi 6ix9ine's IRS debt. While the exact amount he owes remains unclear, the proceeds from the auction will make a significant contribution towards it.