Comedian PETE DAVIDSON reveals the one thing he ‘can’t quit’ after giving up drugs







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Comedian and actor, Pete Davidson has revealed the one drug he still can’t give up after getting clean from other addictive drugs.

In August 2023, reports revealed that Davidson, 30, dabbled with ketamine to treat his depression.

At the time, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was fresh out of rehab after seeking help to deal with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Davidson said;

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” the comedian told the crowd at his “Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour”

“I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Months before seeking help, Davidson was involved in a crash with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in March 2023.

At the time, Davidson was travelling “100 miles per hour” down a Beverly Hills neighbourhood in his Mercedes-Benz when he hit a fire hydrant and slammed into the garage of a home, police records revealed.

The actor spoke about the accident after hearing that the charges against him had been dropped.

Davidson said he didn’t see a stop sign and decided to ram into the home instead of a pedestrian he nearly missed.

“I saw the house and I was like, ‘I don’t think you could die if you hit a house.’ Usually in sitcoms they just go right through it,” he said, per the Daily Mail.

“So, I swerved and I aimed for the house and I actually hit the garage pretty good. Even at my worst, I’m pretty f–king spot on.”

Davidson admitted he was “so scared” of potentially “going to jail.”

“The cop came, he was all pissed because I drove into a structure,” he explained. “I was freaking out, and I had to calm myself down.”

As a punishment, the “Suicide Squad” star was required to complete 50 community service hours and a “safe driving course.”