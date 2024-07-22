Spanish Prime Minister to testify in investigation into his wife's corruption case







Monday, July 22, 2024 – Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez has been summoned as a witness in a corruption investigation involving his wife, Begoña Gómez.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado will hear Sanchez as a "witness" at his official residence at 11:00 am on July 30, a court statement said. He will be questioned over suspected influence peddling by his wife, the court said

A preliminary investigation was opened in April into whether Gómez used her government connections to further her private business interests.

The corruption probe was launched following a complaint filed by Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” a platform with links to ultranationalist groups notorious for filing legal complaints linked to far-right causes. The groups can also be linked to the far-right Vox party, which also requested Sánchez be called as a witness in the case, according to the Madrid High Court.

Gomez on Friday invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by a judge.

Gomez had briefly appeared before the same judge on July 5, but the hearing was suspended after her lawyer said they had "not been notified" about all the complaints against her and asked for time to study them.

The investigation began on April 16 following a complaint by Manos Limpias ("Clean Hands"), an anti-graft NGO linked to the far-right, alleging corruption in the private sector and influence peddling, while admitting its claims were based on media reports.

A second complaint, citing influence peddling, was filed by Hazte Oir ("Make Yourself Heard"), an ultra-Catholic pressure group with far-right ties.

Sanchez has repeatedly insisted his wife has done nothing wrong, with his justice minister, Felix Bolanos, on Friday coming out in her defence.