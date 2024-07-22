King CHARLES’ guard horse bites tourist (VIDEO)







Monday, July 22, 2024 - A female tourist in London experienced an unexpected and painful encounter with one of King Charles' guard horses outside the Household Cavalry Museum.

While posing for a photo, the horse suddenly bit down on her arm, causing her to jump back and cry out in pain. The situation escalated as she fell to the ground, prompting police to arrive and check on her condition.





Despite the unfortunate incident, the woman had been warned about the potential risk. A sign next to the horse clearly states, "BEWARE: Horses may kick or bite," serving as a precautionary notice to visitors.

This isn't the first time a tourist has had an unfortunate run-in with one of the King's guard horses. Touching the horse or the guard is strongly discouraged, yet many visitors still attempt to get too close, often resulting in similar incidents.

Watch the video below