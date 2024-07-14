Spain beats England 2 - 1 to win 2024 Euros in Germany







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Spain has won a record fourth European Championship after defeating England 2 - 1 in the finals.

The first half of the clash ended in a draw after both nations failed to score. But going into the second half, teenager Lamine Yamal found space down the right and set up fellow winger Nico Williams in the 47th minute, before England levelled in the 73rd through substitute Cole Palmer.

In the 86th minute, Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal broke England's heart as he slid in the winner to earn his team a 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory over England on Sunday and a record fourth European crown.

Spain also won the title in 1964, 2008 and 2012.