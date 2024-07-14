DONALD TRUMP survives assassination attempt after he is sh0t on side of the head on live TV (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Former US President, Donald Trump was rushed off the stage just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, after gunshots were fired towards him.

Secret service officials say Trump is currently safe and is expected to survive. He had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

In the rally, as Trump was speaking, gunshots were heard. Then Trump reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally.





Secret Service officials then shouted at Trump to get down as they rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that "the former President is safe."

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the former president "thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."





"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Cheung said. "More details will follow."

President Joe Biden, who is in Delaware for the weekend, has been briefed on the situation, according to a senior White House official.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024