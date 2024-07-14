Loudmouth DIDMUS BARASA runs to his chopper to escape the wrath of his constituents after he was almost lynched (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, was cornered by his constituents and nearly beaten up for voting in favor of the Finance Bill 2024.

Barasa’s bodyguards escorted him to his chopper after the locals surrounded him and made it clear that they did not want him to remain in the vicinity.

The controversial MP had gone to a burial in his constituency, where he was denied a chance to speak.

As he was hurriedly escorted away, chants of disapproval and calls for resignation echoed through the crowd.



The Finance Bill 2024 has been a contentious issue, with millions of Kenyans expressing concerns over increased taxes and the economic burden it would place on the already struggling population.



Barasa’s decision to support the bill was seen as a betrayal by his supporters, who voted for him overwhelmingly, only for him to side with the oppressors.



Didmus Barasa escorted back to his chopper and asked to leave before auliwe mbele ya watu pic.twitter.com/7kuLxfswy8 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) July 13, 2024

