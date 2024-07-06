South African police arrest teen caught assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother in viral video







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Police in Kraaifontein, Western Cape province of South Africa have arrested a teenager for the alleged assault of his 82-year-old grandmother.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, after the disturbing video which shows the pensioner being beaten went viral on social media.

The disturbing incident, which occurred a month ago, has prompted widespread outrage and led to swift action by the authorities.

In the video, the grandson is seen assaulting the grandmother with his open arm, leading to a pot containing what appears to be porridge, spilling over.

The grandson beats the grandmother so hard that she drops to the floor.

The victim, a resident of Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, was found receiving treatment in the hospital for an ailment unrelated to the assault.

Despite the grandmother’s refusal to submit a statement, police investigations uncovered that the assault took place in June at the victim's home.

Initially, when the South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to the scene, the family decided to handle the matter privately and declined police intervention.

Colonel Andrè Traut, spokesperson for the Western Cape SAPS, said the severity of the incident which became evident when the video began spreading online, compelled SAPS to open a case docket on behalf of the victim.

He said that on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old suspect, who is the grandson of the victim, was arrested at his Wallacedene residence.

He is set to appear in Blue Downs Magistrates Court once formally charged.

"Crimes against women and children are a top priority for SAPS, and we will not turn a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard," said Traut.

The incident has sparked significant discussion on social media, with users expressing both outrage and concern for elderly abuse.