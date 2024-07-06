Rapper MISSY ELLIOTT reveals she previously postponed going on tour due to loyalty to her elderly dog

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - American rapper, Missy Elliott has revealed she postponed going on tour in the past because she wanted to stay home with her elderly dog.
The rapper, 53, who will embark on her first tour in five
years - Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour (with Ciara
and Busta Rhymes) - told People she wanted to stay home with her
senior dog Hoodie - who lived to be 17.
She said: 'I stayed home a lot because I didn't want to go
out on the road, and something happened. He was 17 and lived a long, happy life.
She said the Yorkshire Terrier Hoodie was 'so pretty' and
'lived a very long time.'
After he died in November, she reflected on going on tour
again, saying: 'So I said, 'Okay, now I can leave the house without having to
worry about anything. So Ciara and my dog played a big influence in me making
the decision to go out.'
Announcing Hoodie's death on Instagram last year, she
wrote: '17 and half years old you been with me & And anyone know us
it's always been me & you,' she began. 'Who would think that a pet would
turn into a family member. If I left the house for 5 minutes and came back you
would make me feel like I had been gone for years the way you would run to me.
I will miss you sooo much.'
'I'm trying to hold up but you will no longer suffer & I
know Poncho been waiting for you at the rainbow bridge and you are in good
hands with him & in God's arms. I love you forever Hoodie Rest Peacefully.'
The star will be accompanied on her tour by six-year-old
dog, Miss Fendi Dior.
Last month the musician actress revealed that since being
diagnosed with Graves' disease and dealing with a busy schedule had become too
much to handle.
'Every day I wake, I'm blessed to be here and in good
health,' she said to People.
About her current state, the Get Ur Freak On singer told the
outlet she is 'feeling so much better.'
She said 'That was a run. Every now and then you get a
little ache in the leg or the knee, but outside of that, I feel good.'
