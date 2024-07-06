EDDIE MURPHY reveals how he feels about his son dating fellow actor MARTIN LAWRENCE's daughter

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Eddie Murphy has opened up about how he feels about his son Eric Murphy, 34, dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Page, 28.
The couple, who both started dating during the summer of
2021, recently made an appearance at the premiere of the new movie Beverly
Hills Cop: Axel F.
'They're both beautiful, they look amazing together,' the
Coming To America star, 63, said.
After three years together, he and Lawrence, 59, are even
talking about their potential grandchildren.
'And it's funny, everybody's like, "What is that baby gonna be funny?"' the star of the Netflix sequel to Beverly Hills Cop 4 said.
He continued, saying: 'Our gene pool is gonna make this
funny baby', adding: 'If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting
the child to be funny.'
Eric is the eldest child of Eddie and his former girlfriend,
Paulette McNeely. He’s a writer and voice actor.
Jasmin is the eldest daughter of Martin and his ex-wife
Patricia Southall. She had a cameo in her dad's most recent movie, Bad Boys for
Life.
