EDDIE MURPHY reveals how he feels about his son dating fellow actor MARTIN LAWRENCE's daughter







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Eddie Murphy has opened up about how he feels about his son Eric Murphy, 34, dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Page, 28.

The couple, who both started dating during the summer of 2021, recently made an appearance at the premiere of the new movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

'They're both beautiful, they look amazing together,' the Coming To America star, 63, said.

After three years together, he and Lawrence, 59, are even talking about their potential grandchildren.

'And it's funny, everybody's like, "What is that baby gonna be funny?"' the star of the Netflix sequel to Beverly Hills Cop 4 said.





He continued, saying: 'Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby', adding: 'If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny.'

Eric is the eldest child of Eddie and his former girlfriend, Paulette McNeely. He’s a writer and voice actor.

Jasmin is the eldest daughter of Martin and his ex-wife Patricia Southall. She had a cameo in her dad's most recent movie, Bad Boys for Life.