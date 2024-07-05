Soon to be grandfather is hit on head by neighbour leading to his death after argument over dogs running into backyard

Friday, July 05, 2024 - A soon-to-be grandfather died after he was struck in the back of the head when he tried to apologize to his neighbours over his dogs running into their backyard, his family claims.
Marvin Guevara’s dogs escaped his home through a hole in his
fence onto his neighbour’s property on June 14, according to the Montgomery
County Police Department.
Guevara, aged 40, then went to his neighbour’s house to
retrieve the dogs and apologize for the trouble caused, his daughter-in-law,
Flor Flores, told News4.
He then got into a “verbal argument” with an unidentified
female at the property over his dogs running loose in the neighbourhood when
things went violent.
Police say the woman hit Guevara in the head during the
altercation, and he was then immediately transported to a hospital.
Daughter-in-law Flores claims that before she started
filming, the female neighbour hit her father-in-law in the back of the head.
“She went then and like
slapped him on the side of his face and she wanted to hit him again,” Flores
told the outlet. “But this is when I grabbed my phone and I recorded. He did
not deserve that.”
Two weeks later, on June 30, the man was pronounced dead.
Guevara’s body is undergoing an autopsy by the Office of the
Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine his cause of death.
Guevara’s neighbours who have not yet been charged with any
crime told the outlet that the soon-to-be grandfather was trespassing on their
property.
“This is just something that
didn’t have to happen over some dogs,” Flores told the outlet. “We just want
peace from everything. We just want things to get done right.”
His heartbroken daughter-in-law said what hurts the most is
that his first grandchild, a granddaughter who is due next month will never get
to meet her grandfather.
“I was like, ‘You’re going to
teach her how to walk,’” Flores said.
“And he said, ‘I’m going to
teach her how to ride a horse.’”
