Soon to be grandfather is hit on head by neighbour leading to his death after argument over dogs running into backyard







Friday, July 05, 2024 - A soon-to-be grandfather died after he was struck in the back of the head when he tried to apologize to his neighbours over his dogs running into their backyard, his family claims.

Marvin Guevara’s dogs escaped his home through a hole in his fence onto his neighbour’s property on June 14, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Guevara, aged 40, then went to his neighbour’s house to retrieve the dogs and apologize for the trouble caused, his daughter-in-law, Flor Flores, told News4.

He then got into a “verbal argument” with an unidentified female at the property over his dogs running loose in the neighbourhood when things went violent.

Police say the woman hit Guevara in the head during the altercation, and he was then immediately transported to a hospital.

Daughter-in-law Flores claims that before she started filming, the female neighbour hit her father-in-law in the back of the head.

“She went then and like slapped him on the side of his face and she wanted to hit him again,” Flores told the outlet. “But this is when I grabbed my phone and I recorded. He did not deserve that.”

Two weeks later, on June 30, the man was pronounced dead.





Guevara’s body is undergoing an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine his cause of death.

Guevara’s neighbours who have not yet been charged with any crime told the outlet that the soon-to-be grandfather was trespassing on their property.

“This is just something that didn’t have to happen over some dogs,” Flores told the outlet. “We just want peace from everything. We just want things to get done right.”

His heartbroken daughter-in-law said what hurts the most is that his first grandchild, a granddaughter who is due next month will never get to meet her grandfather.

“I was like, ‘You’re going to teach her how to walk,’” Flores said.

“And he said, ‘I’m going to teach her how to ride a horse.’”