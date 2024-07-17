17-year-old girl shot dead at her friend's house in South Africa





Friday, July 05, 2024 - A 17-year-old girl, Shanté Adams was shot dead at her friend's house in Voorbrug, Delft, South Africa.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

According to the group, Shanté was hanging out with a group of friends when unknown men shot through the roof of the Wendy's house where she was sitting on June 30, 2024.

Shanté was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel.

Police have opened a murder case, and no one has been arrested as yet.

Shanté's family told the media that she was the third family member who was innocently killed after her uncles, aged 18 and 28, were also shot and killed in the same road in 2019 and 2021.

Those previous murders are still unsolved, which leaves Shanté's family without hope for any justice.

Shanté was a grade 10 student at the Voorburg Secondary School.