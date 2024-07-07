Some people tried to use the Gen Z protests to overthrow President RUTO - Kapsaret MP OSCAR SUDI says





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has revealed that unknown people have been working with Gen Z to overthrow President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Sudi, who is a close ally of the Head of State, said the mass protests by Gen Z were not solely to oppose the moribund Finance Bill 2024 but to overturn President William Ruto's administration.

Sudi claimed civil societies and other unnamed figures were behind the protests.

"What happened recently in Kenya was planned.

"They wanted to overthrow the government. It was a coup plot.

"They just used our children as the shield, with the civil societies and other plotters working hard to help the real detractors succeed.

"But I thank God things calmed and normalcy has returned among Kenyans," Sudi claimed.

The lawmaker further agreed with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) report that has linked two central Kenya politicians, two Nairobi politicians, and one Rift Valley politician with the Gen Z revolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST