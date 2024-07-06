Sleeping baby narrowly escapes being crushed by falling ceiling (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - An infant is lucky to be alive after the pop on the ceiling collapses and falls on the bed around the baby, but the debris manages to avoid the child.

A video shared online shows the baby still sleeping peacefully just inches away from the debris that fell on the bed.

The child's mother, @mumcydesire29 shared the video on Tiktok and wrote: "The devil tried to take away my first fruit but my God proved to them there’s no way. Lord am forever grateful for this. devil is a liar."





Watch the video below.