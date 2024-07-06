Sleeping baby narrowly escapes being crushed by falling ceiling (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - An infant is lucky to be alive after the pop on the ceiling collapses and falls on the bed around the baby, but the debris manages to avoid the child.
A video shared online shows the baby still sleeping
peacefully just inches away from the debris that fell on the bed.
The child's mother, @mumcydesire29 shared the video on Tiktok and wrote: "The devil tried to take away my first fruit but my God proved to them there’s no way. Lord am forever grateful for this. devil is a liar."
Watch the video below.
@mumcydesire29 Devil is a lier😪😩😭##goviraltiktok ##tiktoker ##hashtag ##500kviews ##motherhood ♬ original sound - The Echoes from Zion
