DAVIDO is not a good example of someone who got married and started a family - BURNA BOY mocks DAVIDO amid custody battle with baby mama SOPHIA MOMODU

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Singer Burna Boy has taken a swipe at Davido amid his custody battle with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.
Burna Boy at first used Davido’s song title to drive home
his claim of being wise.
When a follower ssid that he should start planning a
family like Davido as he’s now over 33 and not getting younger, he replied that
he should be left alone because Davido is not a good example.
He also supported a follower who asked if Adekunle Gold is a
better example.
See the exchange below
0 Comments