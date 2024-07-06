I bought lunch for some guys working for me. I overheard them talking bad about me on my way in – LADY narrates







Saturday, July 06, 2024 – A lady called Michelle Buchi has narrated how she overheard workers talking bad about her as she walked in after buying food for them.

According to her, she had earlier refused to allow them to buy the work materials by themselves because they planned on inflating the price.

“I bought lunch for jobmen working for me. I overheard them talking bad about me on my way in. Should I still give them the food,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The offense I committed was that I didn't allow them to buy materials by themselves when they planned to give me triple the amount the materials are sold in the market.”