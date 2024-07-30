Singer SINEAD O'CONNOR's exact cause of death is finally revealed one year after she died







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Irish music legend, Sinead O'Connor's exact cause of death has been revealed one year after she tragically passed away, at age 56, from 'natural causes' in London on July 26, 2023.

The Irish Independent has obtained a copy of the Grammy-winning Irish singer's death certificate, which revealed she died from 'exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.'

Sinéad's ex-husband #1 John Reynolds formally registered her death last Wednesday in Lambeth, and it was certified by Inner South London senior coroner Julian Morris.

O'Connor had been found 'unresponsive' after police were called to her flat in Herne Hill.

Police were called just before 11am on July 26 to Ms O'Connor's home in the SE24 area of London, which covers genteel Herne Hill and sits between Brixton and Dulwich.

The thrice-divorced mother-of-four died 18 months after her beloved 17-year-old son Shane Lunny took his own life in 2022 after escaping the hospital.

In her last Tweet, O'Connor posted a photo of Shane and said: 'Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

'We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.'