Google, chatGpt and Meta accused of election interefence after omitting search results for 'president TRUMP' and 'failed TRUMP assassination' (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Internet users searching for the attempted assassination of former President Trump have accused Big Tech of election interference after search results for 'President Donald Trump' and 'Assassination of Trump' failed to come out on the search engine and AI platforms.

Google omitted the results of the July 13 shooting, drawing criticism from social media users who accused the Big Tech giant of trying to influence the presidential election.





Screenshots from Google instead showed recommended search results of the failed assassination of Ronald Reagan and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death sparked World War I, the shooting of Bob Marley and the failed attempt on former President Ford.

Even the keywords "Trump assassination attempt" yielded no additional terms from Google, according to users.

Also, Meta AI and Chat GPT, couldn't bring about search results for Trump's assassination attempt but were quick to bring out results for Kamala Harris.



"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X. "We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable."





A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that there was no "manual action taken on these predictions."





"Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring," the spokesperson wrote. "We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date."





Big Tech companies have been accused by conservatives in the past of silencing conservative voices and omitting search results harmful to Democratic figures.

Watch video below