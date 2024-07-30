BURNA BOY falls off the stage while performing (VIDEO)







Monday, July 29, 2024 - Burna Boy fell off the stage during a recent performance and videos of the fall are circulating online, with viewers giving their take.

The singer was performing his song "Shayo" when he staggered and fell.

His security rushed to help steady him as the crowd screamed.

He was fine and continued singing like nothing happened.

Some have blamed the fall on alcohol, alleging he was drunk. Others blamed it on his shoe.

