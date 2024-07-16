Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Afrobeats singer Simi has taken to X to express her frustration over being misrepresented after a recent interview.
In the tweet she shared after the interview on not ‘listening
to music’, she emphatically stated “I’m deading that shit immediately. I said I
don’t listen to music. I don’t know songs. If I wasn’t me, I wouldn’t know my
songs, and if I wasn’t with my man, I probably wouldn’t know his either because
I don’t listen to anything.”
Simi went on to criticize the nature of some interviews,
saying, “I hate doing these stupid interviews sometimes because they don’t care
about supporting you. They will either lie or post things out of context so
people can pile on you. I hate wicked people.”
Singer SIMI expresses frustration over misrepresentation after interview
