Singer SIMI expresses frustration over misrepresentation after interview







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Afrobeats singer Simi has taken to X to express her frustration over being misrepresented after a recent interview.

In the tweet she shared after the interview on not ‘listening to music’, she emphatically stated “I’m deading that shit immediately. I said I don’t listen to music. I don’t know songs. If I wasn’t me, I wouldn’t know my songs, and if I wasn’t with my man, I probably wouldn’t know his either because I don’t listen to anything.”

Simi went on to criticize the nature of some interviews, saying, “I hate doing these stupid interviews sometimes because they don’t care about supporting you. They will either lie or post things out of context so people can pile on you. I hate wicked people.”