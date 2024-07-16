"Bad investment" - Man reveals why he stopped his friend from buying a car for his girlfriend







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A man called Eze Emmanuel Arinze has revealed why he discouraged his friend from buying a car for his girlfriend.

“I just stopped my friend from buying a car for his girlfriend by asking him a simple question: "GUY, How do you expect her to maintain the car in this economy. From your pocket?" he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Guy, I know you love her but buying her a car is a bad investment on your path except she has a high paying job or a lucrative successful business. Abort mission immediately.”