California becomes first US state to ban schools from telling parents if their child is transgender

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - California became the first U.S. state to ban schools from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change under a law signed Monday by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The law bans school rules requiring teachers and other staff
to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other
person without the child’s permission.
Proponents of the legislation say it will help protect
LGBTQ+ students who live in unwelcoming households but opponents say it will
hinder schools’ ability to be more transparent with parents.
The legislation comes amid a nationwide debate over local
school districts and the rights of parents over their children who identify as
LGBTQ+.
“This law helps keep children
safe while protecting the critical role of parents," Brandon Richards, a
spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement.
"It protects the
child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from
inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if,
when, and how families have deeply personal conversations.”
The new law comes after several school districts in
California passed policies requiring that parents be notified if a child
requests to change their gender identification, a move rejected by Democratic
state officials, who say students have a right to privacy.
Jonathan Zachreson, an advocate in California who supports
the parental notification policies, opposes the law and said telling parents
about a student’s request to change their gender identification is “critical to
the well-being of children and for maintaining that trust between schools and
parents.”
States across the country have sought to impose bans on
gender-affirming care, bar transgender athletes from girls' and women’s sports,
and require schools to out trans and nonbinary students to their parents.
Some lawmakers in other states have introduced bills with
broad language requiring that parents are told of any changes to their child’s
emotional health or well-being.
0 Comments