SIFUNA tables evidence showing RAILA ODINGA was not aware that MBADI, JOHO, OPARANYA and WANDAYI were joining RUTO’s government





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was unaware that ODM Chairman John Mbadi, ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi were joining President William Ruto’s cabinet.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, said Raila was unaware of the nomination of these four party members. He explained that Raila would not have allowed the nomination of two people from the same region.

He also said if it was Raila Odinga who nominated the four, he could have nominated a woman since he is a strong believer in gender equality.

"If Raila Odinga was asked to present names of people who are capable of turning around this country and address the issues that have been raised by Gen Z, the Raila Odinga that I know will not present four names of all men, that one I can tell you for a fact," Sifuna said.

"In fact, we have a very strong sentiment within the party, even during meetings of the party, if you give three men to speak before a woman speaks you will be in trouble.

"There is no way Raila presents four names, two from one region in a party as diverse as ODM, I am telling you this is not a decision of Raila Odinga,” Sifuna added.

