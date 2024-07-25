I will stand with Gen Z and won’t join RUTO's government to ‘eat’ – BABU OWINO declares.





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has stated he will not betray Kenyans, especially Gen Z, by joining President William Ruto's government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the second-term lawmaker stated that he would remain resolute in his decision not to join Ruto's administration.

The outspoken lawmaker reiterated that his decision was to stand with the Kenyan populace amid the ongoing political crisis.

He promised to provide a comprehensive response on the way forward to his supporters at a later date.

"I remain steadfast to stand with the People of Kenya.

"Those who have left opposition to join the Government, KWAHERINI.

"I will release my official statement tomorrow. Aluta continua," he wrote.

Babu spoke after ODM Chairman John Mbadi, ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho, and Wycliffe Oparanya, and National Assembly Minority Whip Opiyo Wandayi joined the Ruto government as cabinet nominees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST