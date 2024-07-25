ODM SG SIFUNA asks JOHO, OPARANYA, WANDAYI, and MBADI to resign from the party before they are vetted as Cabinet secretaries in RUTO’s cabinet





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna has demanded the resignation of party members who were nominated by President William Ruto to his cabinet.

On Wednesday, Ruto nominated ODM Chairman John Mbadi, ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to the cabinet.

Speaking on Thursday, Sifuna asked Joho, Oparanya, Wandayi, and Mbadi to resign from the party, stating that their nominations were not the Orange party's position.

Sifuna said he expects the said members to tender their resignation letters before heading to Parliament for vetting.

"I expect that by the end of the day or before they go for vetting we will receive resignations of these people from their positions in the party.

"This is my expectation because the law is that they cannot go into Cabinet as parties and members of political parties," Sifuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST