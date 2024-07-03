SHOCK as SAKAJA pays goons to rob Nairobians and loot their businesses to please RUTO – GEN Z should teach this thug a lesson!!





Tuesday, July 3, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has been organising criminal activities to prop up President William Ruto’s regime.

For the past two weeks, a series of demonstrations by Gen Z have rocked Kenya, particularly Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), disrupting Ruto's regime to the core.

And in what can be termed as the last kicks of a dying horse, Ruto's operatives, led by Governor Sakaja, have devised a plan to infiltrate the Gen Z demos by hiring goons to steal and loot businesses.

During the Tuesday demos, Sakaja paid goons to infiltrate Gen Z and destroy businesses in the city.

Businesses and properties worth billions were destroyed by goons allegedly hired by Sakaja.

Sakaja did this in hopes that the Nairobi business community, which has been supporting the Gen Z protests, would turn against and oppose the demonstrations.

The goons were reportedly guarded by police officers from the Central Police Station and the notorious Kamukunji Police Station.

In fact, Sakaja's goons looted Quickmart Bus Station and remained there for three hours under police watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST