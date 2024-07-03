SHOCK as SAKAJA pays goons to rob Nairobians and loot their businesses to please RUTO – GEN Z should teach this thug a lesson!!

Tuesday, July 3, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has been organising criminal activities to prop up President William Ruto’s regime.
For the past two
weeks, a series of demonstrations by Gen Z have rocked Kenya, particularly
Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), disrupting Ruto's regime to the core.
And in what can be
termed as the last kicks of a dying horse, Ruto's operatives, led by Governor Sakaja, have
devised a plan to infiltrate the Gen Z demos by hiring goons to steal
and loot businesses.
During the Tuesday
demos, Sakaja paid goons to infiltrate Gen Z and destroy businesses in the city.
Businesses and
properties worth billions were destroyed by goons allegedly hired by Sakaja.
Sakaja did this in hopes that the Nairobi business
community, which has been supporting the Gen Z protests, would turn against and
oppose the demonstrations.
The goons were reportedly guarded by police officers from
the Central Police Station and the notorious Kamukunji Police Station.
In fact, Sakaja's goons looted Quickmart Bus Station and
remained there for three hours under police watch.
