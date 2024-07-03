PHOTOs: Was Mombasa’s Qaffee Point restaurant targeted because the owner is friends with RUTO - He shot at 3 protesters.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A popular restaurant in Mombasa dubbed, Qaffee Point, is among the business premises that were looted after anti-government protests turned chaotic on Tuesday.

The owner of the restaurant, a licensed gun holder, fired live bullets as he tried to disperse the protesters.

3 protesters were shot during the fracas.

The businessman was forced to run for his dear life after the situation escalated.

It is now emerging that he might be targeted for being friends with President Ruto.

Ruto was pictured at the restaurant even before he became President.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.