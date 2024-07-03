A PHOTO of goons being paid after looting busines premises in Nairobi CBD during anti-government protest emerges.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - During Tuesday's weekly anti-government protests in the Nairobi Central Business District, goons flocked to the area and looted business premises, including Quickmart supermarket.

Police watched as the alleged state-sponsored goons looted without doing anything.

It is alleged that the goons had been hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to loot business premises and portray Gen Z protests as violent.

A photo of the goons being paid after looting and destroying properties has emerged.

Check this out.





