RUTO has not travelled abroad for the past month due to Gen Z protests – Hawa ndio Kiboko yake!









Monday, July 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has not traveled out of the country for the past month due to the Gen Z protests that began in mid-June and culminated in the storming of Kenya’s Parliament on June 25, 2024.

Ruto, who had rarely stayed in the country for three consecutive weeks, has been in a month-long 'lockdown,' spending most of his time at State House in Nairobi.

Since June 18, when unrest began in Kenya, President Ruto has made only a few local trips aimed at assessing government projects.

The only other times he has left State House have been on Sundays to attend prayer services at selected churches.

Ruto last jetted out of the nation on June 13 to Southern Italy for the G7 Summit.

He was one of the five African leaders invited to the Summit and he highlighted Africa’s potential for green industrialization, digital revolution, and innovation and cited the huge renewable energy reserves in the continent.

During his Italy trip, he also visited Switzerland on June 15 for a high-level meeting to forge peace in Ukraine.

Before that, he had travelled to South Korea on June 4 for the South Korea-Africa summit taking place in Seoul.

This trip was regarded as a diplomatic humble pie, as he went against his own vow not to attend such summits.

