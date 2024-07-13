SHOCK as it emerges that a young Kenyan Tiktoker who posted a skit imitating American sniper with RUTO as the target has gone missing after being abducted





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - A young man identified as Joseph alias Sniper Kenya has gone missing after he posted a skit imitating an American sniper with President Ruto as the target.

The video he posted on his social media handles went viral, attracting the attention of rogue state agents tasked with abducting young Kenyans with dissenting voices.

He has been missing for two weeks now, leaving his family and friends worried.

















Watch the video that landed him in trouble.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.