See what GACHAGUA told RUTO after he sacked his entire Cabinet and spared him and MUDAVADI from the sack?





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence after Ruto fired his entire Cabinet due to corruption and incompetence and spared him and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Speaking during the commissioning of Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College in Elgeyo Marakwet, Gachagua commended Ruto for his bold move to dismiss the ministers.

He called on Ruto to appoint a fresh team of competent Cabinet Secretaries.

Gachagua urged the Head of State to consider appointing apolitical, uncorrupt, and humble cabinet secretaries who will help him serve the people of Kenya.

According to the DP, Kenyans demanded a cabinet that served with efficiency, and harmony and one that puts the people's demands ahead of personal interest.

“We fully support you for the bold decision to dismiss your cabinet secretaries so that you can appoint new ones to help you in your role," Gachagua commented.

"Appoint CSs who have no pride, those who don't engage in politics and those who are not corrupt. That will help you to deliver to the people,” the Deputy President added.

The Deputy President exuded confidence in the president, stating it was the time for Ruto to exercise his powers and choose the right leaders for the betterment of the nation.

