See what GACHAGUA told RUTO after he sacked his entire Cabinet and spared him and MUDAVADI from the sack?

Speaking during the
commissioning of Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College in Elgeyo Marakwet,
Gachagua commended Ruto for his bold move to dismiss the ministers.
He called on Ruto to appoint a
fresh team of competent Cabinet Secretaries.
Gachagua urged the Head of State
to consider appointing apolitical, uncorrupt, and humble cabinet secretaries who
will help him serve the people of Kenya.
According to the DP, Kenyans
demanded a cabinet that served with efficiency, and harmony and one that puts
the people's demands ahead of personal interest.
“We fully support you for the
bold decision to dismiss your cabinet secretaries so that you can appoint new
ones to help you in your role," Gachagua commented.
"Appoint CSs who have no
pride, those who don't engage in politics and those who are not corrupt. That
will help you to deliver to the people,” the Deputy President added.
The Deputy President exuded
confidence in the president, stating it was the time for Ruto to exercise his
powers and choose the right leaders for the betterment of the nation.
