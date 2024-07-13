Dismissed Cabinet Secretary AISHA JUMWA’s KCSE results leak online - She scored a D - with an E in Mathematics and Biology.

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Immediate Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Aisha Jumwa, scored a D- in his KCSE.
Mathematics and Biology are among the subjects she
performed the worst, having scored an E.
When Aisha was being vetted after Ruto appointed her a
Cabinet Secretary, she defended her
D minus KCSE grade, saying she remains a role model to many girls.
Jumwa said her success in life despite having failed in the
secondary school examinations is a true testimony that anyone can make it.
Jumwa said she should be congratulated for her achievement, and
explained that it wasn’t easy to manage the D minus grade because she enrolled
herself back to school after dropping out in Form 2.
“I had to take myself to class after dropping in
form 2 and I think that’s not a qualification to judge Aisha Jumwa on sitting
in the cabinet.
“The person who nominated me to this position did his due diligence and saw that I am fit if approved by parliament,” she added, warning, “No one should lose hope for failing in school, I am sure I am a role model to many girls out there that despite getting a D minus in KCSE, one can still succeed.
The
