Dismissed Cabinet Secretary AISHA JUMWA’s KCSE results leak online - She scored a D - with an E in Mathematics and Biology.





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Immediate Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Aisha Jumwa, scored a D- in his KCSE.

Mathematics and Biology are among the subjects she performed the worst, having scored an E.

When Aisha was being vetted after Ruto appointed her a Cabinet Secretary, she defended her D minus KCSE grade, saying she remains a role model to many girls.

Jumwa said her success in life despite having failed in the secondary school examinations is a true testimony that anyone can make it.

Jumwa said she should be congratulated for her achievement, and explained that it wasn’t easy to manage the D minus grade because she enrolled herself back to school after dropping out in Form 2.

“I had to take myself to class after dropping in form 2 and I think that’s not a qualification to judge Aisha Jumwa on sitting in the cabinet.

“The person who nominated me to this position did his due diligence and saw that I am fit if approved by parliament,” she added, warning, “No one should lose hope for failing in school, I am sure I am a role model to many girls out there that despite getting a D minus in KCSE, one can still succeed.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.