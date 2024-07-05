SHOCK as it emerges that RUTO used Ugandan police to kill innocent Kenyan protestors – See the rogue Ugandan police officer (PHOTOs)





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged revealing how President William Ruto sought the assistance of Ugandan dictator Kaguta Museveni to end the three weeks of anti-government protests that have paralyzed his administration.

The anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests morphed into massive demonstrations that overpowered Kenyan police, who were seen fleeing from protestors.

On June 25, demonstrators made history by storming Kenya's parliament and chasing out MPs who supported the retrogressive and punitive bill.

Ruto, who was switching state houses for fear for his life, sought the services of Ugandan police to help quell the demonstrations that had turned bloody and chaotic.

According to Thika Parliamentary aspirant, Francis Gaitho, some Ugandan policemen were spotted in Nairobi shooting innocent protestors.

Gaitho named one of the police Sergeant Walter Ojok, an SFC commando attached to the Kajjansi detachment in Wakiso District, Uganda.

The rogue cop who was wearing a mask was spotted shooting live bullets using a pistol at Kenyans who were demonstrating on Tuesday.

Here are the photos of the rogue Ugandan cop who killed Kenyan demonstrators.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.