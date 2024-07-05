Watch the moment a police vehicle almost ran over journalists covering protests in Nairobi CBD - Boniface Mwangi claims it was deliberate (VIDEO).





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has called out rogue police officers for trying to run over journalists during the anti-government protests.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the journalists, both local and foreign, were covering the protests in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The members of the fourth estate were forced to scamper to safety after a speeding police vehicle almost ran over them.

Mwangi said if they hadn't moved, someone would have been injured or killed.

He urged the Media Council of Kenya to write a protest note to the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and the National Police Service.

"On Tuesday this week, a police driver almost ran over journalists who were covering the protests.

"This speed was deliberate, and if they hadn't moved someone would have been injured or killed,’’ he tweeted.

This comes even as CS Kindiki continues to defend the police despite some of them using excessive force against the peaceful protesters, leaving more than 40 people dead and scores injured.

On Tuesday this week, a police driver almost ran over journalists who were covering the protests. This speed was deliberate, and if they hadn't moved someone would have been injured or killed. @MediaCouncilK you need to write a protest note to @KindikiKithure & @IG_NPS. pic.twitter.com/I8X34cHVCl — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) July 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.