RUTO begs IMF and WORLD BANK to forgive him after Kenyans forced him to withdraw Finance Bill 2024 - I was about to be overthrown!





Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto on Thursday spoke with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank a week after he withdrew the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto withdrew the bill after Gen Z demonstrations across the country, where they termed it retrogressive, uncouth, and punitive.

The Finance Bill 2024 had the blessing of the IMF and World Bank which are behind Kenya's bad economic decisions.

According to Reuters, Ruto spoke to IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva days after he withdrew the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto begged the IMF boss to forgive him, stating that he had no choice but to withdraw the bill or risk being overthrown.

"We remain deeply concerned by the recent tragic events in Kenya and maintain a close ongoing and constructive dialogue with the Kenyan authorities," an IMF spokesperson said when asked about the call.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya in early June on a policy package needed to complete the lending program's seventh review, expected to unlock a disbursement of several hundred million dollars.

The deal has not yet received approval from the fund's Executive Board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST