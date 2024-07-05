RUTO begs IMF and WORLD BANK to forgive him after Kenyans forced him to withdraw Finance Bill 2024 - I was about to be overthrown!

Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto on Thursday spoke with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank a week after he withdrew the controversial Finance Bill 2024.
Ruto withdrew the bill after Gen Z demonstrations across the
country, where they termed it retrogressive, uncouth, and punitive.
The
Finance Bill 2024 had the blessing of the IMF and World Bank which are behind
Kenya's bad economic decisions.
According
to Reuters, Ruto spoke to IMF Chief
Kristalina Georgieva days after he withdrew the Finance Bill 2024.
Ruto begged the IMF boss to forgive him, stating that he had no choice but to withdraw the bill or risk being overthrown.
"We remain deeply concerned
by the recent tragic events in Kenya and maintain a close ongoing and
constructive dialogue with the Kenyan authorities," an IMF spokesperson
said when asked about the call.
The IMF reached a staff-level
agreement with Kenya in early June on a policy package needed to complete
the lending program's seventh review, expected to unlock a disbursement of
several hundred million dollars.
The deal has not yet received
approval from the fund's Executive Board.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments