SHOCK as it emerges that MIGUNA MIGUNA was begging for money from OSCAR SUDI – The ‘General’ is another disgraced conman!!





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has threatened to share video recordings of self-declared General, Miguna Miguna, begging for money from him.

Though he didn’t reveal the date and the amount of money, Sudi, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, accused Miguna of begging for financial aid when he came to his office.

"Clean people don't need to write a novel to justify their moral authority.

"The Good Book says there's sin in many words.

"The meeting in my office showed the real side of you: a double-faced fake general desperate for financial aid," Sudi said.

Sudi, who is a class four dropout, said it was time for them to both provide evidence to support their claims and let Kenyans make the determination.

"It could be time we proceed to release the recordings and visual evidence and let the people be the jury.

"Stop the brouhaha and shaggy dog stories and instead come and lead the "revolution" from the front, as generals do," Sudi added.

Sudi has been accusing Miguna Miguna, who is hiding in Canada, of inciting Gen Zs to overthrow Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST