MUTAHI NGUNYI predicts RUTO and UHURU handshake and the ramifications it will have on ‘lonely’ GACHAGUA





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has predicted a looming handshake between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a post on X, Mutahi, who is a renowned rent seeker, stated that soon Ruto and Raila will have a handshake and this will have serious ramifications on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political career.

Mutahi said the truce between Uhuru and Ruto would send the deputy president to the periphery, occasioned by a planned impeachment.

"Dear Rigathi Gachagua, do you understand what ODM joining the government means?

"And Uhuru-Ruto handshake, coming soon, would mean? It means impeachment.

"Not if but when. If I were you, I would lie low like an envelope.

"But Ruto is a good man. However, do not push him. GEMA does not like you," Ngunyi said

Mutahi spoke as details emerged that 21 MPs from Kenya Kwanza Alliance and ODM are collecting signatures to impeach Gachagua over gross misconduct and sponsoring Gen Z protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST