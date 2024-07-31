RUTO’s nefarious plan to secretly ‘sell’ JKIA to Adani Holdings in jeopardy as a petitioner drags the matter to court

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A deal between Adani Airport Holdings Limited and President William Ruto’s government, through Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), is in jeopardy after a petitioner moved to the High Court opposing the move.
According to court documents,
the petitioner argued that the move to upgrade the terminal was
unconstitutional.
In the petition filed at
Milimani Law Courts, KAA, the National Treasury, the Public Private Partnership
Unit, and the Ministry of Transport were all listed as respondents.
“The Petitioner prays that this
Honourable Court declares the entire transaction, including the Privately
Initiated Proposal (PIP) by Adani Airport Holdings Limited and all attendant
processes related thereto, as unconstitutional, null, and void ab initio, for
failing to adhere to the principles of transparency, accountability, and public
participation,” the first request read in part.
On the second request, the
petitioner wanted the High Court to issue immediate cessation and nullification
of all proceedings, agreements, and activities related to the said PIP by Adani
Airport Holdings Limited to prevent any further infringement of constitutional
and statutory provisions.
Lastly, the petitioner prayed
that the High Court issue a permanent injunction restraining the respondents,
either by themselves, their agents, or any other parties acting under their
authority, from entering into or pursuing any future Public-Private Partnership
(PPP) agreements or transactions related to JKIA.
This injunction will encompass
any strategic national asset including other airports and airstrips across the
country.
According to the petitioner,
such a partnership can only proceed with full compliance with the
constitutional principles of transparency, accountability, and public
participation.
The petition has been filed
despite Ruto’s assurance to the Kenyan public that the partnership did not
involve the sale of JKIA.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments