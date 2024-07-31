RUTO’s nefarious plan to secretly ‘sell’ JKIA to Adani Holdings in jeopardy as a petitioner drags the matter to court





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A deal between Adani Airport Holdings Limited and President William Ruto’s government, through Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), is in jeopardy after a petitioner moved to the High Court opposing the move.

According to court documents, the petitioner argued that the move to upgrade the terminal was unconstitutional.

In the petition filed at Milimani Law Courts, KAA, the National Treasury, the Public Private Partnership Unit, and the Ministry of Transport were all listed as respondents.

“The Petitioner prays that this Honourable Court declares the entire transaction, including the Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) by Adani Airport Holdings Limited and all attendant processes related thereto, as unconstitutional, null, and void ab initio, for failing to adhere to the principles of transparency, accountability, and public participation,” the first request read in part.

On the second request, the petitioner wanted the High Court to issue immediate cessation and nullification of all proceedings, agreements, and activities related to the said PIP by Adani Airport Holdings Limited to prevent any further infringement of constitutional and statutory provisions.

Lastly, the petitioner prayed that the High Court issue a permanent injunction restraining the respondents, either by themselves, their agents, or any other parties acting under their authority, from entering into or pursuing any future Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreements or transactions related to JKIA.

This injunction will encompass any strategic national asset including other airports and airstrips across the country.

According to the petitioner, such a partnership can only proceed with full compliance with the constitutional principles of transparency, accountability, and public participation.

The petition has been filed despite Ruto’s assurance to the Kenyan public that the partnership did not involve the sale of JKIA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST